Anticipation is building in Wrexham tonight as dreams of reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup could become a reality, if the team beat Championship side Sheffield United.

The Red Dragons almost confirmed their place into the next round of the competition at the Racecourse Ground on 29th January. That was until United's John Egan scored in the 95th minute in extra time.

They're currently drawing 0-0 with the Championship side.

Victory tonight at Bramall Lane would mean Wrexham welcome Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to North Wales on 1st March.

Ahead of the game, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, has said his side are ready for the fixture.

"We've had great support and the challenge is to keep that positivity there but I'm confident we will because one thing about the lads and the staff is they give everything, every time.

Wrexham are away to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane with the match live on ITV 4 and ITVX. Credit: PA

"They pull on the shirt and I think that's a mantra which has been with us for quite a while."

Parkinson will be hoping the side will take much confidence into the match after Wrexham's winning streak since early on in December and off-the-back of their National League win away to Altringham last Saturday.

In their first match against Sheffield United, Wrexham went down by a goal-to-nil after Oli McBurnie scored in the first two minutes.

However Wrexham had to wait until the second half for James Jones to bring the home side level in the 50th minute.

Parkinson's side then grew into the game with Thomas O'Connor scoring to take the lead in the 61st minute but that lead only lasted for four minutes as Oliver Norwood scored for the Blades to take the score to 2-2.

Paul Mullin celebrates scoring Wrexham's third goal at the Racecourse Ground. Credit: PA

Things looked very promising for the home side when Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison received a red card in the 71st minute.

And dreams looked like they were about to come true for the north Wales side in the 86th minute when Paul Mullins took the score to 3-2.

But a bitter blow came for Wrexham in extra time came as John Egan scored for United in the 95th minute, bringing a sigh of relief for the Championship side but disappointment for Wrexham.

