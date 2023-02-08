Emergency services have attended the scene of a fire on a train in north Wales.

The Transport for Wales and Avanti West Coast service between Wrexham General and Chester has caused disruption following the fire on Wednesday morning (February 8).

The incident has led to suspended services, a road closure on the A483 which is adjacent to the line, as well as nearby traffic being diverted.

Emergency services are working between J5 A541 Mold Road (Gwersyllt) and J6 A5156 (Gresford) after the first report of the fire came in at 6.43am.

All passengers and crew are safe, Transport for Wales confirmed. North Wales Fire added there have been no injuries and that passengers have been transported away from the scene.

In a statement, a Transport for Wales spokesperson explained: “This morning, the 0425 Holyhead-Cardiff Central service was stopped near Wrexham General after reports of a fire on the train. All passengers and crew are safe and the fire services are in attendance.

“A number of services between Shrewsbury and Chester have been affected as a result, with replacement bus services in operation. We’re very sorry for the disruption to people’s journeys. We advise customers to check before they travel using the TfW website, app, or JourneyCheck page.”

Meanwhile, North Wales Police said: "Due to an ongoing incident the A483 northbound J5 from B & Q roundabout is currently shut. Please find alternative routes. Thank you for your co-operation."