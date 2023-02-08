A teachers union is considering a new pay offer from Welsh Government but planned strike action won't be suspended.

David Evans from the National Education Union Cymru said its executive members will meet to decide if the offer is "sufficient to put it to the membership more widely."

It comes as NHS staff in Wales have been offered a minimum 7% pay rise in the Welsh Government’s final offer to quell healthcare worker strikes.

Industrial action was paused last minute after the Welsh Government offered a fresh offer on Friday (February 3) following an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

If the latest offer is accepted, NHS staff on the bottom of Band 5, which includes nurses and other health care professionals just starting their careers, will have received a total pay increase of 8.62% (7.12% consolidated) for this financial year 2022/23 and the lowest paid staff will have received a pay increase of 14.15% (12.65% consolidated).

Which trade unions will put the pay offer to their members?

NEU Cymru - National Education Union Cymru

RCN - Royal College of Nursing

RCM - Royal College of Midwifery

Unison

CSP - Chartered Society of Physiotherapy

GMB Union

BMA - British Medical Association

BAOT - British Association of Occupational Therapists

SOR - Society Of Radiographers

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It is important to be clear that this offer is the maximum we can afford to make for 22/23 pay offer and we have been open and transparent about our financial constraints with our social partners.

“Due to the constraints imposed by the fiscal framework within which the Welsh Government operates, the funding for the costs in the current financial year only remains available until the end of March. The reality is, that if this offer is rejected we will be unable to make any higher pay offer for 22/23.

“Should the UK Government make an increased offer to NHS staff in England which results in a Barnett consequential (a proportionate amount of additional money) coming to Wales, I commit to making a further pay offer to staff in NHS Wales, subject to discussions with the Trade Unions.”

Ambulance workers from the Unite union had gone ahead with their planned walk out, despite all other health unions suspending their strike action.

David Evans, Wales Secretary of the National Education Union Cymru, said: "NEU Cymru members will be pleased that the Welsh Government continues to takenegotiations seriously.

“We have received a revised offer in terms of pay - and had discussions on workload.

"As a democratic body, the next thing will be for our executive members to decide if theoffer is sufficient to put it to the membership more widely. We will be holding a meeting ofour executive this evening to discuss this offer.

“Meanwhile, we remain committed to discussing next year’s pay offer with the Minister nowthat he has agreed to reopen the process."

Commenting on the pay offer for teachers, the Welsh Government said: “Following continued discussions, we can confirm that an enhanced pay offer has been made to teaching and headteacher trade unions.

“In addition to the 5% pay rise, the revised pay offer comprises an additional 3%, of which 1.5% is consolidated.

"Also included in this revised package are a number of significant non-pay commitments relating to workload in the short, medium and long term."