A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman was found dead in south Wales.

The 55-year-old female was found in a house in Neath Court in the Thornhill area of Cwmbran at around 4.10pm on Friday (February 3).

A 69-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released under investigation.

Gwent Police confirmed it is continuing to make enquiries in the area following the death.

Any with information is urged to contact with police, quoting reference number 2300036727.