A young climber who fell 600 feet to his death in Snowdonia at the weekend has been described as "the nicest lad you'll ever meet."

Jack Carne, 23, from Yorkshire, was described as "incredibly unlucky" after the rock he was holding onto during a challenging climb broke away in his hand.

Mr Carne and two friends were scaling a rockface in Snowdonia, also known as Eryri, over the weekend when the tragic accident happened.

The two other climbers were injured and were helped down the mountain by rescuers on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Jack's family Credit: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue

His girlfriend said on social media: "Soulmates for ever and ever and ever", while friends described him as a "true gentleman" and the "nicest lad you'll ever meet."

A GoFundMe page set up to help Mr Carne's family says: "He will be missed by many. He was never not smiling, he was there for everyone whenever anyone needed him! The funds will be used to help his family who are suffering so bad at the moment due to this tragedy."He will be missed by everyone he ever set eyes on."So far the page has raised more than £7,500, aiming to raise £10,000.

Jack's grandma thanked the rescue teams, saying: "A massive thank you to all involved risking your own lives to help my grandson and his friends, we are all heartbroken beyond words. "You will be forever in my heart and thoughts Jack my beautiful grandson."Another family member wrote: "No words can say how grateful we are as a family for your dedication and bravery you put into your work."

Chris Lloyd, chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation, said: "It is just a tragic accident and very, very unfortunate. The lads have not done anything wrong. This rock just came away in his hand. It is just so sad."

He added that Mr Carne's friends had "tried to scramble to the edge" after he fell "to see where he had gone". Despite climbing down "quite a bit" and calling for him, "there was no response."

Mr Lloyd added: "They were three young men. They have done a lot of hillwalking together and were well-equipped and had all the right kit."They were actually going to go and do some wild camping which is why they were so high so late."It is quite a popular ridge to go up and it has a little bit of a scramble towards the top so a lot of people walk up there.

"It is not difficult at all but there is loose rock up there, there's no doubt about that. There were definitely good patches of ice. It was just thin layers of it."You couldn't really see it and you couldn't tell whether it was wet rock or ice and it is easy to be caught out."

Following the accident, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team posted on Facebook saying: "3 young men were ascending the Gribin ridge when a handhold broke away causing one to fall a considerable distance. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries, the recovery continued through to Sunday lunchtime with the help of the Coastguard rescue helicopter.

"The thoughts of all team members are with the casualties family and friends."

An inquest into his death is expected to open later this month.