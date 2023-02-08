Beyoncé's recent world tour announcement has led to skyrocketing prices for both tickets and hotels in the Welsh capital.

The 32-time Grammy Award-winning performer is set to perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 17 May 2023 as part of her Renaissance tour.

It will be the third time the pop star has performed here - the first was for the Formation World tour in 2016 and then as part of her On The Run tour with husband Jay-Z in 2018.

General sale tickets went on sale from 10am on Tuesday (7 February) with more than half a million fans joining the online queues.

According to the Principality Stadium, tickets started from £50.

It'll be the third time the pop star has performed in the Welsh capital. Credit: PA Images

But, with no more standard options available, the only choice on sites like Ticketmaster show "VIP Pure/Honey on stage risers". These are listed for £1,951.50 each, with the same package and guaranteed front-row seats at £2,391.50 per ticket.

Hotel rooms across Cardiff have also bumped their prices considerably with some asking for more than £600 on the night of the gig.

Hotel stays on the night of the concert have been advertised at higher rates than usual. Credit: Booking.com

It's thought all Premier Inn hotels in the city are booked out with the nearest available rooms showing in Newport and Llantrisant.

Travelodge has a similar situation with an average room costing £199 for the night of the concert, compared to £69.99 for the same room a week before.

Luxury hotels in the capital are charging even more, including The Marriott at £503 and the city's newest addition The Parkgate Hotel priced at £634.

