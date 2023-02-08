Wrexham AFC bosses Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have spoken out following their heartbreaking loss at the FA Cup.

The Red Dragons were knocked out after their fourth round replay against Sheffield United, which ended 3-1 away at Bramall Lane on Tuesday (February 7).

The Hollywood duo took to Twitter to express their thanks to the fans and players who "gave it absolutely everything".

The team's fairytale journey so far caught the attention and imagination of the country, with many hoping for a glamorous showdown with Tottenham in the next round.

Posting on social media, Reynolds wrote: "So proud of these boys. And the 4000 plus away supporters who gave it all,

McElhenney added: "I could not be more proud of those men than I am right now. They gave it absolutely everything."

The focus now will be on promotion form the National League and they'll face Wealdstone on Saturday (February 11).

Since their full takeover in February 2021, the A-list actors have done an incredible amount for both Wrexham AFC and the local community.

Their documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham' follows their journey with the club, including the purchase of the Racecourse Ground and attempts to make it out of the league.

The pair have also shown generosity to many, which have included donating £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the death of the baby of player Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edward.

Reynolds also recently donated £1,600 towards football kits for a youth team in Wales and previously sent a message to six-year-old Leland, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

The duo have been honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C in November for promoting the country and its language.

Deadpool star Reynolds previously told the BBC that his involvement with the club had been "the greatest experience of my entire life."

"This adventure has been unlike anything else. I love it because it's a project that's going to be multi-decades."