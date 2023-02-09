Warren Gatland has dropped Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau from his starting side to face Scotland on Saturday (February 11).

The trio have been mainstays in Welsh forward packs for over a decade but Gatland has opted for younger faces.

Faletau remains involved in the match day 23 and is on the bench, but former captains Jones and Tipuric are not involved.

In total, there are five personnel changes to the forwards and one positional switch, with skipper Ken Owens, Adam Beard and Jac Morgan - who switches to No.8 - remaining.

Faletau remains involved in the matchday 23 and is on the bench, but former captains Wyn Jones and Tipuric are not involved. Credit: PA Images.

Props Wyn Jones and Dillon Lewis replace Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis, who has been battling a calf problem.

Dafydd Jenkins comes in to replace Jones at lock, with Christ Tshiunza and Tommy Reffell joining Morgan in the back row. Wales' backline is unchanged.

On the bench, tight-head prop Leon Brown returns after battling injury and Ospreys second row Rhys Davies is in line to make his Wales debut.

Rhys Patchell replaces Owen Williams.

Speaking on some of his big decisions, Gatland said: "Dafydd Jenkins comes into the second row, looking a bit to the future. Christ Tshiunza as well. We’re looking at options at eight if Toby Faletau picks up an injury, who's going to cover there, so Jac gets that chance."

This feels like a defining moment of Gatland's second spell as Wales head coach with the World Cup looming in just over six months' time.

He has dispensed with the services of three of some of his most trusted players, men who have been ever-present for so long and key players to boot.

The Wales camp made a point of stressing that Jones was available for selection earlier this week, which makes his axing all the more surprising.

This appears to be a situation where Gatland seems to be looking to find out if he can trust the new wave of players that are coming beneath the Tipurics and Faletaus of the world.

In the context of the Six Nations, it's a huge call because defeat on Saturday and their title hopes. But this feels like a selection with more than one eye on the World Cup.

We could look back on this at the end of the year and view it as a masterstroke. But it also has the potential to completely backfire.

It all makes for an intriguing match on Saturday.