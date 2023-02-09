A dangerous driver who filmed himself going at 149mph on a motorway was caught by police after posting the video on his Instagram profile.

Aaron Duffy, 29, from Bridgend, posted the incriminating video on his Instagram story showing the speedometer reaching almost 150mph as he drove along the M4.

Duffy captioned the picture "puppy hit his first 150mph today", as he pans around to show a young dog lying on the passenger seat.

A concerned viewer alerter GoSafe, an organisation aiming to reduce speeding, to the footage. After launching an investigation, they then handed the footage to police.

After identifying where Duffy had been driving, police obtained CCTV footage that shows him almost lose control as the car crosses the solid white line towards the central reservation, kicking up a cloud of dust and debris.

A s pokesperson for roads policing unit GoSafe added: "In order to corroborate the speed shown by Duffy, an expert witness was supplied with the data to perform speed calculations from footage.

"This confirmed that Mr Duffy’s vehicle was travelling well in excess of the speed limit, at approximately 140-150mph."

Duffy was interviewed and admitted the offence, before pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Simmonds said : “Speeding and using a mobile phone whilst driving are two major contributors to road collisions. Combining these two actions puts every person on the road in danger and could have led to a devastating impact on themselves and their families.

"This incident, and the investigation work that followed it, is a great example of how we can work with the public to keep our roads safer.”

At Cardiff Magistrates Court, Duffy was given an 18-week suspended prison sentence and a two-year driving ban.