Filiz Clark's parents still live in Turkey and she spoke to ITV Wales reporter Issa Farfour about how she is trying to help

A woman living in Swansea whose parents are in Turkey has joined those across Wales who are raising money and donating items to help following Monday's deadly earthquake.

Filiz Clark told ITV News that thankfully her parents had survived but the wait to hear from them was a "very unsettling" and "scary" experience.

She has now set up her own fundraising campaign to help those affected.

More than 16,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria and the death toll keeps rising.

On Thursday (February 9) the Disasters Emergency Committee launched their official fundraising appeal to help the thousands affected by the earthquake.

Ms Clark has launched a fundraising page online in the hope that friends, family and colleagues will donate.

Filiz said: "I have members of family and friends in every single city that's been affected.

"It was a very unsettling, very worrying, very scary experience to wake up to that, not knowing and waiting to see if thy were safe.

"It's an indescribably, complicated and painful feeling to have."

Rescue workers from around the world have descended on both countries to help Credit: PA Images.

Filiz added: "I spent that day [Monday] thinking about how I could be most useful and that evening I came up with the idea that grass root organisations are vital in providing immediate support.

"I thought I could collect some money from friends, colleagues and other people who want to support the survivors."

Huseyin Duyor, a cafe owner from Deeside, is taking supplies to Turkey and knows people caught up in the devastation.

He said: "I have a friend who used to work with us and his mum and dad, their building has gone down. They saved his mum yesterday but his dad is still under ground."

Huseyin described it as "awful."

An appeal to raise urgent funds for those affected by the earthquake has been launched outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

The DEC was joined by members of Save the Children, British Red Cross and other individuals on the steps of the Welsh Parliament.

Dr Harde Turkmen from Chwarae Teg was one of those at the launch.

She said raising money is important as it is the only thing people can do at the moment.

She said: "The weather is so cold now, people lost their homes, nobody can go into their homes.

"There's no food, there's no water, no proper sanitation, no shelter, heating.

"It's going to take a long time to recover from this earthquake."