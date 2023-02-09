Grand Slam winning Wales rugby legend Tony Faulkner has died at the age of 81.

Known fondly as "Charlie", the loosehead prop played for Wales 19 times in the golden era of the 1970s.

Born in Newport in 1941, the forward made his international debut against France as Wales won 25-10 - their first win in Paris for 24 years.

During his illustrious career, he also played in the legendary Pontypool front row trio alongside Bobby Windsor and Graham Price.

Although he made his international debut relatively late on in his career, winning his first cap just before his 34th birthday, he made a strong impression as he went on to tour with the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand in 1977.

Gaining huge respect for his ability in the scrum, he started his senior career at Cross Keys before heading to Pontypool to form the so-called Viet Gwent with Windsor and Price.

Tributes have been paid following the news of his death, with his old club Pontypool saying it was with "huge sadness" it "learned of the passing of one of its true greats."

Following his playing career he went onto become a coach, including at Cardiff. The club tweeted their "sincere condolences to all of Charlie's family, friends and his wider rugby family."

He also coached at Newport and Caerphilly.

Former players and friends have also paid their own respects.

Hugh William-Jones took to social media to describe Faulkner as "A true rugby legend as a player and coach", while commentator Phil Steele called him a "genuine legend of the game and a scientist of the scrum."