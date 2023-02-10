A man who carried out a string of burglaries to fund his drug addiction has been sentenced.

Richard Watson, of Bellevue Road in Wrexham, targeted businesses including a hairdressers and garage across north-east Wales.

The 33-year-old's cocaine habit was costing him between £100 to £300 a day.

Prosecutor Richard Edwards told Caernarfon Crown Court how Watson had targeted six premises between 29 November 2022 and 13 January 2023 - sometimes with accomplices.

One raid, at Classic Hair Studio, was noticed after a woman who worked at the salon found hair conditioner had been thrown at a wall.

Hair conditioner had been thrown at the salon wall following one raid by Watson. Credit: Google Maps

Around £6,000 of equipment was taken and £2,000 in damages caused, which "crushed" her. The court heard how the woman could not believe what had happened and had no enemies.

Prosecutor Mr Edwards added: "The loss of equipment reduced the number of treatments she could offer. She now keeps her blinds closed out of fear someone could be looking in or watching her."

Watson also broke into ANSA Tyres in Wrexham by smashing a small window by the front door. He took items worth £4,500 and about £500 damage was caused.

The other fourth break ins were at an indoor children's play centre, carpet store, Greggs bakery and an off licence - all in the Wrexham area.

Watson admitted six counts of burglary, other than of a dwelling, with intent to steal. Sion ap Mihangel, defending, said his client had been a Class A drug addict of crack cocaine.

Mr Mihangel explained: "He committed these offences to purchase his drugs. His habit cost him between £100 and £300 a day. For a man not in employment that was a significant amount."

Judge Simon Hughes sentenced Watson to 46 weeks in jail.