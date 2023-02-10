Welshman Gerwyn Price has thanked fans in Cardiff for "getting him through" as he claimed the win in the second night of the PDC Premier League to claim the £10,000 winner's bonus and five points for the league table.The Iceman – often given a rough ride by the crowd - was inspired by the vocal support all evening which saw fans belt out renditions of Yma O Hyd to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final.

'Gezzy' delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall in a memorable win which puts him second in the overall league standings.

“Honestly, I love them (the crowd) because it is not very often I get this,” Price told Sky Sports on stage following his victory."

“I am sucking it all up. I am taking every double, every treble because I have got 14 weeks of Hell coming up, so than you very much.

“I am not scared (to play) with the crowd against me, but these got me over the line against Chris, Michael and Nathan."

Price has worn ear defenders in the past to block out noise from the crowds Credit: PA

“I am not in the best of form, so they have won me this today. Can we play in Cardiff every week, or Swansea and Wrexham?”

In the semi-finals, defending Premier League champion Van Gerwen had recovered from 5-3 down against Price and then threatened to silence the boo boys as he threw for the match.

Earlier in the quarter-finals, Price thrived in the atmosphere as he saw off Night One winner Dobey 6-5.

The Welshman produced a fine 12-dart finish to edge out Masters champion Dobey in a last-leg decider.