The funeral of a grandmother who was killed in a dog attack has taken place in her hometown, with one of her life's dreams being fulfilled.

Shirley Patrick suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack by a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed in Penyrheol in Caerphilly on 3 December.

She died in hospital as a result of the "violent attack" a few weeks later.

Shirley was described as a "friendly person" who "knew everybody" Credit: Media Wales

The dog was seized by officers and has been destroyed. The tragedy was just half a mile from a house where a ten-year-old boy was killed by another dog just a year ago.

Mrs Patrick's funeral, which took place on her 84th birthday, came as police continue to clamp down on dangerous dogs in the area - seizing 13 since the start of the year.

A number of warrants have been carried out by Gwent Police with several suspected pit bull-type animals seized.

Attacks on both Shirley Patrick and Jack Lis were by an XL Bully cross Cane Corso breed

Mrs Patrick, who was a great-great-grandmother, and had dementia, was described as a "very friendly person", who "knew everybody" and was well-known in Caerphilly, where she had lived her whole life.She had been made a widow in 2018 following the death of her husband Dennis. Speaking about her parents' marriage, her daughter Gail said: "They were both true to each other all of their lives. It was really a love marriage."

"She had a really good life, really - a good social life...She and my dad did an awful lot of work for charity."Towards the end of her life, despite being "very humble and fragile", Shirley still enjoyed days out and maintained her love of music.A fundraising page was set up to raise enough money for Shirley to have a horse-drawn carriage for her funeral.

Her daughter said, "Her wish had always been that when she got married, she would have a white wedding and a carriage like a princess...but her dream really wasn't fulfilled because of her parents' wishes."In the procession, her coffin was drawn in a white carriage by four white horses bedecked with pink and white feathers.Shirley's and her husband's ashes will be buried together on 1 March which is their wedding anniversary. Gail previously said her mother's death had left her "numb".

Shirley's daughter Gail said the death of her mother made her feel "numb"

She told WalesOnline, "Whether it was because I was prepared for my father to die, because I knew he was going to die of cancer, I don't know...but with Mam, it's been such a shock. But as soon as I saw my mother's chair, which I bought for her...I just broke down crying on that chair. That's one of the times I broke down."Four people have been arrested following the attack and released on bail. The dog - a large, black XL Bully cross Cane Corso breed - was seized by officers and has been destroyed.Shirley Patrick is survived by her two children, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know