A former hospital manager has been sentenced after sexually assaulted a colleague.

Alan Clarke, 53, started the abuse last spring when he asked the victim questions about where she was living and if there were any cameras outside her home.

He also told her she had given him a "twinge". She felt uncomfortable and did not respond.

Clarke repeatedly showed her pictures of his penis while at work, the court heard.

The victim was also asked what she was doing on the weekend, and when she said some gardening on her bushes, Clarke made an offensive remark.The court heard how the Clarke then placed his hand on the door and sexually assaulted her by "grabbing".

In a statement the victim said she had suffered from "severe mental trauma" due to the attack and relived it "every day and night".

"I can't focus on a conversation anymore. I do not feel present when I am in everyday scenarios. This has left me extremely lonely."

The probation officer who interviewed Clarke before the sentencing described him as having a "vintage attitude towards women".

He told the officer that women "behaved in a certain way to make men react in a certain way" and that he had simply engaged in "banter" with the victim.Clarke admitted sexual assault but blamed it on pressures at work.

He must complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 60 rehabilitation appointments and pay £420 in prosecution costs and a £156 victim services surcharge.

An indefinite restraining order was made and Clarke has been banned from attending the hospital for two years unless he has a medical emergency or scheduled appointment.

Judge Nicola Saffman said the victim felt afraid to report Clarke because he was a "popular member of staff".

The judge told Clarke that his behaviour was not banter but instead the conduct of a "sexual predator" in the workplace.

Judge Saffman warned that if he committed any offence in the next two years the case would be reserved to her and he would be sent to prison.