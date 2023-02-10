No further action will be taken by police after a boy lost a finger while allegedly running away from bullies at school.

The mother of Raheem Bailey claimed her son, who was 11 at the time, faced "constant bullying" and he was trying to get away when he sustained the injury.

Shantal Bailey, said her son was allegedly beaten by a group of children at Abertillery Learning Community in Blaenau Gwent. She said he had tried to escape but got his right-hand ring finger caught while climbing a fence, and it later had to be amputated.

Now, after a nine-month-long investigation that involved speaking to several people under caution, Gwent Police have said that no further action will be taken.

Raheem mother said her son was in "utter agony" Credit: Media Wales

They say that Raheem left the school "of his own accord" and no-one else was involved in him injuring his hand.

Since the incident, the family have moved from Wales to England. They have been informed by police about the outcome of the investigation.

A fundraising campaign following the amputation raised £107,000 in donations for Raheem's treatment. Shantal is now looking into having a prosthetic fitted for her son. She said he has mostly accepted his "new normal" but he occasionally gets down.A statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an assault of an 11-year-old boy at a school in Abertillery on Tuesday, May 17. All reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Gwent Police. Officers have interviewed several people under caution and viewed CCTV footage from the school."Our investigation found that Raheem left the school premises of his own accord and no other persons were involved in him sustaining the injury to his hand. After undertaking a detailed and thorough investigation we will not be taking any further action. We’ve met with Raheem’s family and informed them of the outcome of the investigation."The statement added: "We have worked closely with the school leadership team and the local authority and have appreciated their co-operation though this complex investigation. We all remain committed to keeping children safe."Abertillery Learning Community and Blaenau Gwent council have both been contacted for comment.