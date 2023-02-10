An inquest has opened into the deaths of two pedestrians who died after being hit by a vehicle in Pontypridd.

Kayleigh Louise Cornwell, a 32-year-old mother-of-five, and Philip Morgan, 32, were hit on Ynysybwl Road on 27 January this year.

Ms Cornwell of Mill Street in Pontypridd, and Mr Morgan, of Green Meadow Close, were declared dead after an ambulance arrived at the scene.

The road was closed for more than 24 hours Credit: Media Wales

A post-mortem for Ms Cornwell, who was originally from Hampshire, gave her provisional cause of death as "multiple blunt force injuries including cardiac lacerations and injuries to the aorta."

A pathologist provisionally said Mr Morgan had died because of "multiple blunt force injuries to the head, trunk, and legs."

The inquests for both have been adjourned.

In an earlier statement Ms Cornwell’s family said: "Kayleigh was a daughter, sister, and mother to five beautiful children who she adored and was adored by them. Kayleigh had a troubled life but made the best of it and could see a future."We are all heartbroken. We hope Kayleigh is at peace and goes onto a better life knowing how much she was truly loved by us all.”