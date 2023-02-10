A pensioner has been reported missing after he was last seen at a hospital in south Wales.

Robert Powell, 72, was last seen at 1.45pm at Llandough Hospital in Cardiff on Thursday (February 9).

South Wales Police has launched an appeal to help find Mr Powell.

Posting on social media, the police said: " Robert, aged 72, has been reported as missing and was last seen at 1:45pm today at Llandough Hospital Cardiff.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us quoting reference number 2300043926."