Rob McElhenney reacts as Wrexham's woman's team set to become semi-pro

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has been reacting after the club announced its women's team will become semi-professional.

The club said: "The decision to allow the players to become semi-professional, is to provide them the best chance of being successful and help the Club achieve its objective of becoming the best women’s team in Wales, in the shortest period, practically possible."

The news comes as the team gear up for a home match on Sunday against Llanfair United. The last time they met Wrexham won 6-0.

Wrexham's women were on top form last weekend as well, prior to the announcement, beating current league leaders Llandudno by five goals to nil, largely thanks to a hat-trick by Rosie Hughes who also scored three when the teams last met.

Making the announcement online, The Red Dragons revealed they will create a specific department at the club for women's football, headed by Gemma Owen.

Wrexham have recently applied for a Tier 1 licence, which would make the team eligible to play in the FAW Women’s Premier League.

Reacting on Twitter, co-owner Rob McElhenney said the team was "just getting started."

The Holywood owners are looking to "grow all areas" of the club, with the latest news marking "an important step towards achieving this."