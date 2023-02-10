Play Brightcove video

Steven Davies is on the ground in Turkey and tells us what it's been like so far.

A Welsh firefighter deployed to Turkey following the earthquake has said it is "one of the worst disasters" he's ever seen.

Steven Davies, from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, is one of five firefighters from Wales to make up the 77 team of experts from the UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR).

Upon arriving in the country late on 6 February, Steven said the initial scene was "a lot worse than anticipated" and that "the amount of disruption is quite incredible".

Comparing the catastrophe with those he's worked on in Haiti, Indonesia and Japan, he added: "This is definitely up there, if not maybe the worse we've ever seen."

Five days on since the initial quake, Steven said it was "incredible" that live casualties were still being pulled from the rubble and that the team will "work through the night" to continue.

"The window of opportunity for rescue is definitely closing. We've been involved with rescues every day. We had two females on our first day at work and we had four live rescues yesterday, one of them being an infant, which was quite emotional I think for all involved.

"The amount of grief and sadness we're seeing in the country is quite overwhelming and emotional for all of us. But we've got good mechanism in place to support the crew members", Steven explained.

It comes as the current death toll has reached more than 21,000 across Turkey and Syria.

The Deputy Team Leader for UKISAR added: "At the moment, as I'm speaking to you, I've been co-ordinating a team on the ground. We've just had more live hits on a rubble pile very deep-seated this time. And potentially work right through the night to try and access those casualties.

"If people have access to water or possibly some food, there have been some miracle stories where people have lasted up to a week or maybe over a week."

Four more firefighters from Wales were also deployed to assist with search and rescue operations, including Watch Manager Phil Irvin from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Crew Manager Emma Atcherley and firefighters Luke Davison and Robert Buckley from South Wales Fire and Rescue.

The team were also part of the effort to pull two females, aged 60 and 90, from the rubble. The two survivors were handed to medics for immediate treatment as the team continued with their mission.

Since setting up their base of operations, the crew are being guided by the Turkish government depending on where their resources are most needed.

More than £1.2 million has been raised through the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal from Wales.

The current UK total raised is £32.9 million, which includes a donation of £300,000 from the Welsh Government. The funds will provide urgent relief for people affected by the earthquake in both Turkey and Syria.

Chief Executive of the DEC, Saleh Saeed, explained: "The stories we are now hearing from the survivors who have managed to escape the ruins of flattened and crumpled buildings without shoes and coats in the depths of winter are desperately sad.

"It is hard to grasp what they and their families are going through. But what we do know is that help is already being delivered by 14 of our member charities using funds donated to the DEC. They are providing hot meals, blankets, and medical aid."

Speaking to ITV Wales, Station Commander and UKISAR Lead for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Darren Cleaves, explained: "They're equipped to search buildings, utilising their technique search equipment, using the search dogs and they've also got heavy equipment if they need to go into breaching and breaking concrete, shoring up buildings, listing devices. They've got all that technical equipment required to help locate, search and rescue people that have been identified within these buildings.

"It will be distressing and with the area they're going as well, lots of people there, pressure will be on them. But being as professional as they are, they are there to do the job. It's what they've trained for, so they will provide the utmost best response they can for the UK to help the people in need at this very time."

The team have initially been deployed for seven to 10 days, but this could be extended depending on the situation, conditions and progress made by the UK team, as well as the world wide response.

Mr Cleaves added: "They will experience sub-zero temperatures. The team have recently completed training in Sweden where they were operating in temperatures of up to -21 degrees, so our training had prepared up for this kind of environment.

"We are proud to be able to respond to emergencies and disasters around the world alongside our UK colleagues and our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy."

Chief Fire Officer for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Roger Thomas, said: "Our thoughts go out to the many thousands across Türkiye and Syria who have tragically lost loved ones following these earthquakes, and to the emergency responders working to locate and rescue survivors. We know that those rescue efforts are taking place in challenging winter conditions, compounding what is already a very difficult operation.

"Two of our operational crew members have now flown out to Türkiye to join the UK team of search and rescue specialists. I have no doubt that Group Manager Steven Davies (Southern Division) and Watch Manager at Haverfordwest Station, Phil Irving, who are highly skilled in Command and Control and have experience of managing in these complex environments will make invaluable contributions to the search and rescue efforts."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, said: "The UK is sending life saving kit to Turkey and Syria. This will include vital medical expertise and hygiene kits and also tents and blankets to help people keep warm and sheltered in the terrible freezing conditions they are having to endure on top of the devastation of the earthquakes.

"Our priority is to ensure life saving assistance is given to those most in need, coordinated with the Turkish government, UN and international partners.