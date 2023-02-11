A man with a "fascination with grisly weapons" has been jailed after firing a crossbow into another man's chest.

Adam Calland, 51, fired the powerful weapon at Blue Davies, 32, from close range during a gathering at the defendant's home.

Swansea Crown Court heard former computer programmer Calland met a group of people, which included his victim, on Station Road in Port Talbot on September 17 last year.

Calland had become increasingly argumentative and aggressive after drinking home brewed alcohol during the afternoon and early evening in the bedsit near Aberavon seafront.

Prosecutor Robin Rouch said that although, due to the amount of alcohol consumed, accounts of exactly what happened varied, at one stage someone threw a chair at the former computer programmer to try to get him to calm down.

Later, for reasons which are still not fully known, Calland fired the crossbow into Mr Davies' chest.

Mr Davies suffered numerous horrific internal injuries and was left in a coma, fighting for his life.

Found by paramedics at the scene without a pulse and rushed in a critical condition to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, the bolt went through his lung, liver, kidney and spleen.

Mr Davies subsequently had to have his gallbladder removed and was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for a liver transplant. He now requires dialysis three times a week in hospital.

The 32-year-old said he used to be outgoing and sociable and was well-known in Port Talbot but he "would never be the same person again." He added he now rarely leaves his home and is a shell of his former self.

Calland was arrested and police recovered a total of four crossbows, along with a machete and two knives from his flat.

The 51-year-old claimed during an interview with police to have been acting in self defence, having been assaulted when his guests refused to leave.

Judge Paul Thomas KC said it was clear Calland had a "fascination with grisly weapons" and was prepared to threaten with them and to use them. He added that Calland should be regarded as a dangerous offender, with an extended sentence needed to protect the public.

The judge told Calland he had no good reason for firing the crossbow, and had caused Mr Davies "devastating and life-altering injuries". He added it was "miraculous" the 32-year-old survived.

Calland was given a 15-and-a-half year extended sentence, with 10-and-a-half years in custody followed by an extended licence period. The defendant must serve two thirds of the custodial element of the sentence before he can apply for release.

The former IT worker has also been handed an indefinite restraining order, banning him from contacting his victim.

Speaking after the sentence was given, South Wales Police detective sergeant Craig Earley described the incident as "brutal attack" and said the victim "is still suffering as a result of his injuries".