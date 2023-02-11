A fire that killed a mum-of-seven in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was likely to have been caused by a candle, an inquest has head.

Marie Bellingham died at her home on Siskin Close on April 19 2021.

An inquest into the 46-year-old's death heard how Ms Bellingham had been drinking vodka with a neighbour, Claire Bailey, on the night of the fire.

She had returned home after 9pm but later that evening Ms Bailey heard Ms Bellingham's smoke alarm going off. She went outside and saw her neighbour's home on fire.

Ms Bailey called 999 at around 10:40pm and when the emergency services arrived, they found Ms Bellingham dead in her front bedroom on the first floor of the property.

Post-mortem toxicology results showed that Ms Bellingham's blood alcohol level was 257mg, more than three times the legal drink driving limit of 80mg. Sertraline, an antidepressant medicine, was also found in her blood along with therapeutic levels of diazepam.

Dr Petya Nedeva concluded: "This in combination will have likely increased the risk of the fire starting and reduced the chance of [Ms Bellingham] escaping...following the post-mortem investigation I can conclude she died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning due to toxic smoke gas inhalation in a house fire."

The inquest heard how although Ms Bellingham had been smoking that evening, cigarettes are not believed to have caused the fire. It was also told how the doors to her property were locked.

Evidence read out from reporting scientist Huw Turk, who investigated the scene, stated that the fire started in the downstairs lounge area near the sofa.

He said his investigation concluded that a "naked flame" was the most likely cause.

This was backed up by evidence read out by fire safety manager Peter Jones Phillip who said there were candles, including tea lights, in the lounge. He said: "[The] most probable cause of the fire is a naked flame in the vicinity of the front of the house."

Coroner Mark Layton said this suggests no third-party involvement and that no-one else started the fire.

Mr Layton added: "Whilst [Ms Bellingham] did have some mental health issues and in the past made attemps to self-harm, I don't think the evidence here suggests suicide.

"She was upstairs in the bedroom and the fire started downstairs near the sofa."

Mr Layton concluded Ms Bellingham's cause of death as accidental and passed his condolences on to the family.

