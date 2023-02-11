Play Brightcove video

Wales' Dan Biggar speaking ahead of the Scotland game.

Wales will be looking to bounce back against Scotland following a heavy defeat in their opening Six Nations match.

The fresh-faced team will take on the Scottish side away at Murrayfield with kick off at 16.45 on Saturday (February 11).

Hoping to add to the streak, Warren Gatland's side has bagged the win for the last 11 games against Scotland since 2008.

In a surprising team shakeup, the newly re-appointed coach dropped forward trio - Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau - for younger faces the time around.

Faletau remains involved in the match from the bench, but former captains Jones and Tipuric are not.

Wales lost 10-34 at home against Ireland in their opening match. Credit: PA Images

Speaking at a press conference days before the game, Wales' Dan Biggar described himself as "one of the lucky ones" to make the final squad: "It is very strange to see a team sheet without those three names or with only one of those three names on it.

"But what it does give in a world cup year, and what Gats has mentioned - obviously it is massively important this tournament and it is make or break for us this weekend in terms of the title - is give young lads like Chris, Daf, boys like that opportunity to come in, show what they're about in a pretty tough, hostile environment against a pretty good side, put us first of all with a chance of winning the game and obviously looking in seven months time to a big showpiece tournament."

Scotland came out on top after their opening match against England, which ended 23-29 away at Twickenham. The team will be looking to win their second Six Nations game for the first time in the tournament's 23-year history. Scotland last won the competition in 1999.

Since 2000, Wales' overall Six Nations record of six titles, four Grand Slams and five Triple Crowns is one that no other country has matched.

Alun Wyn Jones was dropped from the squad ahead of Scotland match. Credit: PA Images

Despite a heavy defeat in their opening game against Ireland, which ended 10-34 at the Principality Stadium, Wales' fly-half Biggar insisted that the "pressure is on" for Scotland.

"We'll have to see how they go on Saturday... see if they can back it up, the pressure is all on them. They're red-hot favourites, best team in the tournament, so we'll see how they go Saturday."

But, the 33-year-old warned fans and the media not to rule them out, adding that the Welsh side has already been "lucky enough to fill the cabinet a few times" and it's now "up to the other teams to try and replicate that".

"Hopefully, if teams do that, then they'll deservedly get praise. But like I said, they're a fantastic team at the minute playing with confidence, lots of good players. But from our point of view, it's same old really.

"In Wales, you lose a game, you get slagged off, you win it is just sort of brushed over really. It's one of those things where we just try and control what we can. But we do have a bit of a laugh that there are other teams around who get a fair bit of praise without really backing it up, I suppose."