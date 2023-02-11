Anchorman and Elf actor Will Ferrell has been spotted enjoying a drink at a pub in north Wales with Wrexham FC fans before their game against Wealdstone.

He was photographed having a pint at The Turf Pub, which sits alongside the Racecourse Ground, on Saturday 11 February.

After Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham FC back in 2020, Hollywood stars seem to be becoming a more regular feature in the city.

The football club's official Twitter account also posted a video of Ferrell pitch-side, where he jokes about checking his hair for an extended period of time and then forgets which city he is in.

The club also published photos of Ferrell posing with fans ahead of the game.

It comes after the Zoolander star and friend of Reynolds and McElhenney's promised last year to visit Wrexham as part of a "triple crown" tour of UK football grounds.

Ferrell also has an interest in the sport and is a part owner of Los Angeles based club LA FC.

Wrexham will be attempting to close the gap at the top of the National League table when they host Wealdstone at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday 11 February.

The hosts come into this clash off the back of FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat against Sheffield United.

Phil Parkinson and his side will now turn their attention to National League matters. They currently sit in second place on 68 points, three points behind league leaders Notts County - although they have two games in hand.