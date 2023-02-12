The mother of a schoolboy who lost a finger while allegedly running away from bullies has called the police decision not to take further action as "overwhelmingly disappointing".

Shantal Bailey, mother of Raheem Bailey, criticised the decision by Gwent Police - who conducted a nine-month-long investigation and spoke to several people under caution.

Ms Bailey claimed her son, who was 11 at the time of the incident, faced "constant bullying" and he was trying to get away when he sustained the injury.

On Friday (10 February) Gwent Police said their investigation had found that Raheem left the school premises of his own accord and no-one else was involved in causing the injury to his finger. They said the force would not be taking any further action.

Blaenau Gwent Council said it had been an "extremely difficult time" for all involved and added that it had commissioned its own independent review now police investigations had concluded.

Following Friday's announcement from Gwent Police, Ms Bailey said she felt her son's account of what happened had not been given as much value as others.

She said: “I am overwhelmingly disappointed by the police’s decision to take no further action in Raheem’s case.

"Although the police had indicated to me that this was the likely outcome, I feel that their statement makes it clear that they have taken at face value all other versions of events other than Raheem’s. Yet he is the victim in this and has been left with a life-changing injury.

"My son is still traumatised by what happened to him and has a permanent physical reminder of the torment he suffered that day."

Ms Bailey's claims her son got his right-hand ring finger caught while climbing a fence fleeing bullies and it later had to be amputated. Since the incident the family have moved from Wales to England.

In their statement, police said they would not be taking further action because Raheem left the school on his own accord and no one else was involved in causing the injury to his hand.

Ms Bailey criticised this reasoning. She said: "The events of that day followed a sustained campaign of bullying at the school over the preceding months and a previous experience that had taught him that reporting to a teacher would not make a difference.

"To state that no others were involved in what happened to Raheem is a complete insult and the police’s point about him leaving the school of his own accord is irrelevant.

"It has never been in question that Raheem chose to leave the school, however, he did this in a state of sheer panic and despair, which left him feeling as if he had no option other than to leave the school ground by any means necessary.

"It is the altercation that caused him to flee the school in terror, and how he was allowed to do so unchecked and unchallenged by any responsible adult, that need to be addressed."

She also welcomed the independent inquiry that Blaenau Gwent Council have said they are launching, but added that she is "disgusted" the local authority did not directly inform her of this and she instead found out through the press.

Blaenau Gwent Council have been approached for comment.

Frances Swaine, solicitor from law firm Leigh Day, representing Raheem’s family, added: “We echo our client’s disappointment, not only with the conclusion arrived at by the police but by the way they have chosen to communicate this, which seems to lay any blame with Raheem and exonerate all others.

"The altercation that led to him leaving school should be re-examined. Raheem had been reporting the bullying he had suffered for months but he felt that nothing was done by the school to help him.

"We will be supporting Shantal in making a complaint to the IOPC regarding the police’s handling of this incident and we are also investigating a civil legal claim against Abertillery Learning Community for negligence."

The statement from Gwent Police released on Friday said: "We received a report of an assault of an 11-year-old boy at a school in Abertillery on Tuesday, May 17.

"All reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Gwent Police. Officers have interviewed several people under caution and viewed CCTV footage from the school.

"Our investigation found that Raheem left the school premises of his own accord and no other persons were involved in him sustaining the injury to his hand. After undertaking a detailed and thorough investigation we will not be taking any further action. We’ve met with Raheem’s family and informed them of the outcome of the investigation."

The council also released a statement on Friday announcing their own review to identify how they can improve future incident management.

Their statement read: "We have worked closely with the school leadership team and the local authority and have appreciated their co-operation though this complex investigation. We all remain committed to keeping children safe.

"This has been an extremely difficult time for all involved. The incident unfortunately led to widespread commentary on social media and in the press, including by some high profile stakeholders. The press and social media coverage fuelled unhelpful speculation during an ongoing police investigation when the school and the council were unable to comment.

"Now the official police investigation has concluded, the council is commissioning an independent review to identify any lessons learned to help inform future incident management responses.

"Abertillery Learning Community and the Council is appreciative of the support from families, colleagues and the wider community, and is pleased this has now reached a conclusion.”