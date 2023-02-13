Blake Lively has appeared to have given birth to her and her husband Ryan Reynolds' fourth child.

Speculation sparked after the actress, 35, posted a photo on Instagram, where she noticeably didn't have a baby bump.

Following the upload, fans were quick to comment on the post, congratulating her on becoming a mum of four.

One user wrote: "She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards." While another said: "Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo."

The couple already have three children together - Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

Reynolds was recently spotted taking his eldest daughter, James, to watch Wrexham play Sheffield United in the FA cup.

Blake, who was watching the match from their home in Los Angeles, revealed she was more interested in seeing her husband than the game.

Sharing a photo of her TV screen on social media, she said: "I bought ESPN today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it. X"

Since Hollywood co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham FC back in 2020 for £2.5m, they have released a Netflix documentary called Welcome to Wrexham which documents the takeover.

They appear to be attracting more A-list celebrities to the area after Anchorman star, Will Farrel, was spotted having a pint at The Turf Pub on Saturday before Wrexham's victory.

The pair's interest in football and the Welsh city has also led to them meeting the likes of King Charles where Reynolds gave the monarch a tour of the Racecourse Ground in December.

McElhenney and Reynolds, described the meeting with the King and Queen Consort as a "joy".

McElhenney said, "It was about Wrexham. About what we're all trying to do with the club, the community.

"They were so supportive."

He admitted he was expecting the meeting to be a "little bit more formal".