A former police sergeant has spoken of finding love again after her world was 'destroyed' when she unknowingly fell for an armed robber and was forced to resign from her job.

Then a highly respected officer, Jill Owens, then Evans, went in search of romance on an online dating site in the early 2000s.

From there, the two-times divorcee connected with Dean Jenkins – a charming, seemingly self-made businessman from Kent who had his own range of male grooming products.

After a whirlwind, albeit long-distance, relationship, Ms Owens found herself four months pregnant.

The following day, she was told Jenkins had been arrested for being the getaway driver of a robbery gang, which had stolen £339,000 in multiple targeted raids on building societies.

Jill Owens is a former Dyfed-Powys police sergeant. Credit: PA

Jenkins’ crimes would signal the end of Ms Owens’ career with Dyfed-Powys Police, which she joined in 1990, and her alienation from friends, family and colleagues.

Now 54, the mother-of-three’s ordeal has been made into a six-part podcast series by Wondery and Novel called Stolen Hearts.

“I had no idea when I hit that send button where my life would head." She said, reflecting on the impact it had on her life fifteen years later.

She continued: "I was a police sergeant. I did not think I’d ever start talking with an armed robber. What are the chances of that?

"When it happened it was like a bomb went off, destroying everything I’d ever known.

“I lost my two daughters for a number of years, my parents, I no longer speak to my brother. I was very much on my own.”

“Talking about it still brings tears to my eyes because I will never be able to fully shake the devastation it caused to my life,” she added.

Ms Owens says she was totally unaware of Jenkins’ double life, but said she was tainted by the belief people held that she had in some way known.

"Even when I look back and ask myself was there anything I could have picked up on? There is absolutely nothing,” she said.

"Everything seemed to add up to what he said he was, a successful businessman.”

After their first date in a pub in Cardiff they began to meet up every other weekend, and Jenkins surprised her with a holiday to Italy.

Ms Owens said she was “starstruck” by the lavish lifestyle Jenkins introduced her to, including meals in expensive restaurants with representatives of TV shopping channel QVC.

"I wasn’t sheltered but I was from a small town by the seaside and I was not used to this kind of big city life,” she said.

"I mean one minute I was searching for a lost cat and the next minute I’m sitting with QVC. I was a bit starstruck by it all.

"I went to his place of work, I saw his distribution warehouse and met George [Jenkins’ business partner]. I met his mother, his sister, his gran.

"There was nothing suspicious to see from what I witnessed.”

She was interviewed by Kent Police about her knowledge of Jenkins and was put under investigation by professional standards.

She said: “It was a huge shock, I was 16 weeks pregnant, and my whole life had been turned upside down. There was no consideration at all for that

"They told me I should have known because the names of two of his shower gels were Beat the Filth and It’s a Stick Up. I mean I just thought it was clever marketing.”

In late 2008 she resigned.

Ms Owens said she visited Jenkins in prison but never got the answers she wanted from him.

"I’ve always thought that there were two possible reasons he was with me. Either it was the thrill of playing with the danger of dating a police officer, or he genuinely had feelings for me,” she said.

"If he had genuine feelings for me then the kindest thing would have been to walk away.”

Alongside writing and running her own property management company, she is deputy mayor of Haverfordwest and is due to become mayor in April.

She said: “It’s been a long road to recovery, but I don’t blame myself any more.

"The police said I was lacking in honesty and integrity – and that really cut deep because it’s not true at all.

"Now I’m going to be mayor of the town and that feels like a small victory.”

She now lives with her son Frankie and her husband Rod, who she met in 2012 on the day Wales won the rugby Six Nations Grand Slam.

"I could have turned around and said that’s it, I’m not getting involved with men ever again. I don’t trust them. But that’s not me,” she said.

"There are nice men, women, whatever gender, out there looking for love and it’s so easy to listen to bad stories as opposed to the positive and the good ones."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…