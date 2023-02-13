A man that delivered a "Mike Tyson" style punch that led to the death of a father had spent the day drinking alcohol and taking "hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine", a court has heard.

Daniel Pickering, 34, from Neath, repeatedly punched, kicked and stood on Matthew Thomas' head, leaving him with "catastrophic brain damage" outside The Arch nightclub in Neath on 15 July 2022.

The court heard that Pickering had been "looking for a fight" after being thrown out of the bar.

The court heard that Mr Thomas suffered "catastrophic brain injuries" as a result of the attack. Credit: Family photo/South Wales Police

Mr Thomas - known as Brew - had spent the evening of 14 July last year drinking with friends in Neath town centre.

He was described during the trial as a "character", a sociable man who would talk to anyone and loved "banter."

At around midnight Mr Thomas went to a bar on Commercial Street.

Judge Geraint Walters told Pickering he had committed and act of "mindless and gratuitous violence". Credit: South Wales Police.

Also there was Pickering, and after an argument occurred between the two strangers, Pickering was thrown out of the bar.

But he waited for Mr Thomas outside.

The court heard he spent the day drinking heavily and had also bought around £600 worth of cocaine.

He also took a taxi to Port Talbot looking for a prostitute on the same day he killed Mr Thomas.

The police thanked witnesses for their information and help following the attack. Credit: Media Wales.

When Mr Thomas left the bar, Pickering approached him.

Witnesses said he then delivered a "Mike Tyson" style punch which led to Mr Thomas falling to the ground where he hit his head on the road.

The court heard that Pickering stood over Mr Thomas swearing and shouting that he would "finish him off".

Mr Thomas' heart did restart after first aid from pub staff, customers, and paramedics, but he died in hospital the next day.

In December, Pickering accepted he unlawfully killed Mr Thomas but denied murder.

On Mondaym Daniel Pickering was told he will spend a minimum of 18 years behind bars.

Judge Geraint Walters told Pickering he had committed and act of "mindless and gratuitous violence" which extinguished the life of Mr Thomas, someone who by all accounts was a happy-go-lucky person who loved life and "didn't have a bad bone in his body".

Mr Thomas' family said "they are all struggling to come to terms with the way he died" seven months on since the attack.They added, "we are still struggling to process the level of violence used and are so distressed to know that whilst Matthew lay on the floor dying, Daniel Pickering continuing to punch and stamp on his head.

His family described him as a "happy, positive, kind person, he loved life and people'.

"He was only 47, a father, son, brother and friend to so many.

"It gives us comfort knowing that the murderer Daniel Pickering will not be a danger to the public for at least 18 years."