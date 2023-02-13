A giant mural of Wales' first black headteacher has appeared in Cardiff.

Betty Campbell, who taught at Mount Stuart Primary School in Butetown, made strides to improve the lives of many people in Wales, as well as champion diversity and equality.

Betty also helped to create Black History Month and in 2003 was awarded an MBE for her services to education and community life.

Following her death in 2017 at the age of 82, Betty made further history when a statue erected in Cardiff made it the first named and non-fictionalised monument of a woman in an outdoor public space in Wales.

On Monday, teacher Mrs Aziz tweeted to say the mural was the idea of pupils at the school.

Images posted on social media show the graffiti artist at work on the side of the school building.

The work is being created by Welsh graffiti artist Bradley Rmer.

Mr Rmer is the artist behind the My Cymru My Shirt project.

The school Twitter account also posted to say: "How amazing is this?! We'll post more updates soon!"

Born in 1934 in Butetown, Betty was raised in poverty in Tiger Bay.

During her time at school, Betty was told by her teacher that a working-class black girl could never achieve the academic heights she aspired to.

She proved her teacher wrong, becoming Wales' first ever black headteacher and her work on equality has been recognised around the world.

Her work gained so much attention that Nelson Mandela wanted to meet her in 1998 on his only visit to Wales.

She died in 2017, at the age of 82 where she was born, in Butetown.