A fugitive with gold teeth is among some of Britain's most wanted fugitives as the National Crime Agency issue a renewed appeal for information.

A year ago, the NCA launched appealed to find 13 men who had gone on the run – all believed to be hiding in Spain or with strong links to the country and the Canary Islands.

Six have been tracked down, with seven still at large.

Two of those men are from Cardiff and are wanted by South Wales Police for Class A drugs offences allegedly organised on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Asim Naveed is accused of playing a leading role in a organised drugs gang Credit: National Crime Agency

Muscularly built Asim Naveed, 31, and 6ft 2in tall, is accused of playing a leading role in a highly organised crime group that allegedly trafficked cocaine worth up to £8m into Wales in 2020.

Calvin Parris, 33, who has gold upper teeth, is accused of being a customer of Naveed’s OCG and selling cocaine on in Cardiff.

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional head in Spain, said the men will be "trying to blend in to the large British communities in Spain".

Calvin Parris is accused of selling Class A drugs Credit: National Crime Agency

He added, “Spain is immensely popular with British people who live and take holidays there, but it is not a safe haven for criminals.

“The NCA’s International Crime Bureau and International Liaison Officers work with foreign law enforcement on behalf of UK police forces to track and arrest criminals wherever they are in the world."

“It’s usual for fugitives to continue to commit crime while on the run and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are and some will be trying to blend in to the large British communities for whom Spain is home.

“You may know one of them from your town or village.

"Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them."

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.