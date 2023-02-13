The mother of a teenager from Caerphilly has lead tributes to her son following his death last week.

Ethan Hamer, 15, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of oesophageal carcinoma cancer in August 2022.

His mother, Debbie Hamer, spoke to ITV News in November last year, in the hope of raising £200,000 to pay for what she called a potentially life-saving cancer vaccine for Ethan in Germany.

Ethan was a Wales football fan and before to his illness, he attended every home game over the last 9 years. Credit: Family photo.

The cancer Ethan had was not normally found in children, Debbie told ITV News.

In a tribute to her son, Ms Hamer said: "We are absolutely heartbroken.

"Our beautiful brave Ethan has lost his battle and gained his wings.

"Sleep tight until we meet again."

Football clubs and fans across Wales have paid tribute to Ethan since his passing. Credit: Family photo.

Ethan loved his sport, his mother said and he won the Caerphilly 2K run and finished 4th in the Welsh 800m Championships in June 2022.

Wales captain Gareth Bale sent Ethan a supportive video message when Ethan was receiving treatment.

He said: "I hear you're going through a difficult time. Just want to send a little message to say, stay strong, keep fighting, we're all behind you and hope you get well soon."

Noel Mooney, Chief Executive of the Football Association of Wales, said on Twitter: "We are so sorry to hear Ethan has passed away.

"Rest easy pal & we will be thinking of you."

Mr Mooney then uploaded a picture which shows a Wales football bucket hat with the words "for Ethan" and "together stronger" written around it.

Cardiff Metropolitan University sport's department said on Facebook that everyone at the university were "deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ethan."

They added he "was a proud member of the Cardiff Met Athletics junior programme and a talented athlete, he had a bright future in Athletics and football."

"He was a bright young man who will be extremely missed."

The football club Ethan played at described him as a "key member" of their team. Credit: Family photo.

Cwrt Rawlin FC, the club Ethan played at before his illness, said on the pitch "his strength, skill and tenacity and sporting ability was a joy" for them to watch.

Off the pitch and the club said "his courage and strength fighting his illness has also been an inspiration."

"Ethan’s legacy will certainly live on in the club and the sense of community he has created is something to be proud of. "The U15s yellow team will retire the number 11 shirt in Ethan’s honour."

Football clubs across Wales have since replied to the thread of tweets adding their condolences to Ethan's family and friends.