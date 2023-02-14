Nearly all road-building projects in Wales have been delayed, changed or scrapped altogether as the Welsh Government sets out a transport plan that aims to reduce carbon emissions.

The Welsh Government says it “puts climate change at the heart of decision-making”, but political opponents say it’s “anti-car” and will harm the economy of Wales.

A total of 59 road-building schemes have been on hold since June 2021 when the Welsh Government announced that they would all be reviewed to see if they still represented value for money and met climate change targets.

The report of the review panel, headed by transport expert Dr Lynn Sloman, has today been published alongside the decisions taken by the Welsh Government.

Just 15 projects are going ahead in the form they were originally planned:

A487 Fishguard to Cardigan

A4076 Haverfordwest

A4042 Southern Corridor Pontypool to M4

A494 Lon Fawr Rhuthun/Corwen Road

A494 MaesgammeddRoad Junction

A48 Cross Hands to Pensarn

A48 Nantycaws Junction Improvement

A44 Llangurig to Aberystwyth

A487 Dorglwyd CominsCoch

A40 Millbrook Farm, Brecon

A470 Caersws

A487 Rhiwstaerdywyll

A487 Llwyn Mafon

A40 Carmarthen to St Clears Corridor

A40 Carmarthen to Llandeilo Corridor

Nine are being scrapped altogether:

A470 Alltmawr (Chapel House Farm)

A5/ A483 Halton Roundabout

Chester-Broughton Growth Corridor (North Wales)

Mid Wales Safety Schemes: A470 Llangurig, A470 Llanidloes, A470 Pont y Bat (Felinfach), A487 Llanrhystyd, A487

Machynlleth, A487 North of Aberarth

A planned Llanbedr bypass was cancelled in November 2021.

Two schemes are being radically altered as the plan to build a third bridge across the Menai Straits has been axed. Instead, more sustainable ways of crossing from the mainland to Anglesey are being looked at.

It comes after the Menai Suspension Bridge, one of only two route links between Wales and the Isle, was closed suddenly in October 2022 due to a "structural issue" involving the brittle hangers.

In addition, proposals to improve the A483 Wrexham Bypass at Junctions 3- 6 have also been dropped in favour of a new project to look at more environmentally-friendly improvements.

A total of 15 schemes are to be replaced with new projects to look at alternatives to building roads:

A55, A494 and other SRN routes

A494 Aston Hill

M4

A55 At-grade crossing review*

A55 Slow-moving vehicle overtaking restrictions*

A55 / A494 Network Resilience Study

A55 Junctions 15 and 16

A55 Junction 23 to 24 Corridor Study

A55 Junction 24 to 29 Corridor Study*

A55 Junctions 29-33b

A55 Junctions 32-33

A55 Junction 30 to 32a Corridor Study*

Flintshire Corridor Improvement

A55 J33b Ewloe to A494 Queensferry interchange corridor study

M4 Junctions 32-35 and A470 Coryton to Merthyr

M4 J35-38 Bridgend

M4 J38-43 Port Talbot

M4 J43-47 Swansea

A further 15 local authority schemes are being delayed in order to be reassessed in future funding rounds.

Mark Tami Alyn and Deeside Labour MP said, "These announcements today are incredibly disappointing. My issue in supporting the red route was to improve air quality for people living in Aston Hill.

He also questioned what locals are supposed to do when public transport is so bad.

“How’s the shift going to happen if public transport isn’t there”?, he said.

Speaking in the Senedd, the deputy minister Lee Waters said: "When we published the Wales Transport Strategy two years ago, we committed to start upon a llwybr newydd - a new path.

"The publication of this Roads Review, along with the National Transport Delivery Plan, and our new Roads Policy Statement, represents a major step forward on that journey.

"Let me be very clear at the outset, we will still invest in roads. In fact, we are building new roads as I speak - but we are raising the bar for where new roads are the right response to transport problems.

"We are also investing in real alternatives, including investment in rail, bus, walking and cycling projects."