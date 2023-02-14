Police are treating the death of a man who was found dead in a field as "unexplained".

The body of Aaron Luke Davies, 31, was discovered in the Penybont area of Llandrindod Wells on January 23.

Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for anyone who may have information about Mr Davies or may have seen him between January 16 and 23 to come forward.

In a tribute remembering Mr Davies, his family said he was "known and loved by many" and that they were "absolutely devastated" by the loss.

The family added: "He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, who will leave a huge hole in everyone's lives that knew him."

"He was a kind and carefree soul, and a keen martial artist. Having trained in many styles, he achieved a black belt in karate at a young age and represented Wales in national karate championships.

"Martial arts were more than a hobby for Aaron, it was a lifetime of diligent study and something that he was very passionate about. It meant everything to him. He especially loved the outdoors, hiking for miles and exploring new places, where he was at his happiest.

The family thanked Dyfed-Powys Police for their ongoing investigation and urged the public to come forward with any information which could help with enquiries.

A force spokeswoman explained: "Anyone that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."