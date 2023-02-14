Play Brightcove video

Video source: Twitter /WilShreeve

A large fire has broken out at a property in Swansea.

Police and the fire service are at the scene dealing with the incident in Lime Street, Gorseinon after receiving calls just before 8:30am on Tuesday morning. Fire crews from Gorseinon, Swansea central, and Sketty are at the scene. A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have responded to reports of flames coming from a property at Lime Street."

The fire services added the first floor is "well alight" as well as the attic space.

Fire crews are at the scene Credit: Media Wales

Smoke can be seen billowing out of the roof of the property as firefighters deal with the blaze.