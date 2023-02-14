Emergency services dealing with large house fire in Gorseinon
Video source: Twitter/WilShreeve
A large fire has broken out at a property in Swansea.
Police and the fire service are at the scene dealing with the incident in Lime Street, Gorseinon after receiving calls just before 8:30am on Tuesday morning. Fire crews from Gorseinon, Swansea central, and Sketty are at the scene. A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have responded to reports of flames coming from a property at Lime Street."
The fire services added the first floor is "well alight" as well as the attic space.
Smoke can be seen billowing out of the roof of the property as firefighters deal with the blaze.