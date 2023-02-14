A man who was on a climbing trip with friends died from multiple injuries when he fell 600ft from a Snowdonia peak.

Jack Carne, 23, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, died on February 4 after a handhold broke while he was climbing Y Gribin in the Glyderau.John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales east and central, said the provisional cause of death was "multiple crush injuries" at an inquest opening in Ruthin yesterday.

The tragedy occurred when Jack and his two friends, Mathew Belcher and Brendan Smith, made their way to the summit of Glyder Fawr from Llyn Ogwen.His friends raised the alarm and were rescued by Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

Jack's body was found by the rescuers but due to poor weather conditions, it could not be recovered until the following day.Devastated friends described Jack as a "true gentleman" and the "nicest lad you'll ever meet".

A £15,000 fundraiser was set up in his memory. The funds will be used to help his family who are "suffering so bad at the moment due to this tragedy", the GoFundMe reads.A full inquest would take place later in the year, the coroner confirmed.