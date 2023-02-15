Ambulance workers in one union have "overwhelmingly" rejected the Welsh Government's pay offer and have vowed that three days of strikes will go ahead.

Unite members in the Welsh Ambulance Service are set to take industrial action for three days from February 20.

The strikes are confirmed after rejecting the most recent pay offer made by the Welsh government, Unite union said on Wednesday (February 15).

In a ballot of Unite members on the current offer, 92% of the workforce rejected it on a high turnout of 70%.

Unite has called for further talks to resolve the dispute.

Unite members in the Welsh Ambulance Service are now set to strike on 20, 21 and 22 February.

The move comes just hours after a teaching union also rejected the Welsh Government's pay offer - saying it's "not good enough".

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Welsh government has a clear opportunity to stop the upcoming strikes.

“Instead of the political posturing it has engaged in, now is the time to get round the table and improve the offer.

“Unite members have spoken - the current offer is not acceptable. These workers are living hand-to-mouth. Act now before the strikes escalate further.”

Unite’s lead NHS officer Richard Munn said: “The Welsh government has promoted the importance of social partnership – the relationship between the unions, employers and government.

“This social partnership is now being put to the test and talks are needed to try to resolve the dispute.”