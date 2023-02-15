Play Brightcove video

A large white flash can be seen at the moment an asteroid exploded into a fireball

The amazing moment a huge asteroid blew up over the English Channel has been caught on a CCTV camera in Gower.

The camera on Em Oliver's farm in Slade, Oxwich, captured the spectacle at about 3am on Monday morning as she slept through it.

Hearing on Tuesday morning about the asteroid, Em, 35, ran "straight to the cameras" on her farm - and was delighted with what she saw.

Em had "always wanted" to see a shooting star or asteroid in real life and says this is the "next best thing" Credit: Media Wales

Sharing the video on social media, she said that while she was amazed she was equally "glad I didn't see it in person", adding she "may have run for my life if I saw it."

She added: "It's amazing to even see it on here!"

Whilst the footage was a bit "grainy," she said, it clearly shows the asteroid plummeting through the atmosphere before exploding as it landed - with a bright flash appearing on camera.

Em said she "always wanted" to see a shooting star or asteroid in real life and thinks catching it on one of her security cameras is "the next best thing."

The one-metre asteroid Em filmed has been named Sar2667 and exploded over the Channel in a huge fireball "airburst."

It is only the seventh time ever that such an airburst been discovered in advance, with scientists predicting when and where it would happen just hours before when it was spotted approaching Earth's atmosphere.

This is not the first time she has spotted something via her CCTV though. It comes just weeks after she caught a brief video of a meteor.

Luckily the drama does not seem to have had too much of an impact on the farm's animals, with Em saying: "There was no sign of any issues with the animals this morning."