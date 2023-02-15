Around 900 homes in Newport have been left without heating or hot water because of pipe leaks.

The pipes were shut off from midnight on Tuesday (February 14) on the city's Duffryn estate to allow work to take place and is expected to be off until late on Friday evening.

Newport City Homes, who manage the houses and own the water pipe, said the water had been shut off "to safely repair further leaks that occurred on the underground pipework yesterday [Tuesday]... to all homes across the Duffryn estate."

They have told customers to contact them "If you or someone you live with is vulnerable and needs access to heating or hot water" before the supply is put back on, adding: "We have temporary heaters and blankets."

Vera says she can use her electric shower to "get warm" Credit: Media Wales

Vera Griffiths, 76, has lived on the estate for more than forty years.

She said: "It wasn't so bad last night because the heating didn't go off until 12 o'clock. But it was cold in the early hours of the morning. I had my extra blankets on me. I've been out the kitchen and put the blower on because it's so cold out there.

She added she counts herself lucky to have an electric shower so "We can all have a shower to get warm.

"But to do the washing up is back to the kettle. I'm wearing a dressing gown and I got out a pair of thick joggers I haven't worn for years since the snow. And a jumper - I'd not worn a jumper for God knows how long. I've got a heated jacket too."If anything goes off, it gets really, really cold here. It is freezing when there's nothing on. The kitchen, the bathroom are always cold."

Vera said issues with the pipes are just adding to the pressure of rising costs, but adds problems are nothing new: "We've gone mad about this system for years. They've put new parts on old parts and it don't work. The money will help a little bit I suppose, but we lost last week when it was off for a while."

Her son, Robert, 53, argues there have been too many temporary fixes to the pipes on the Duffryn estate and permanent fixes are needed.

He said: "That line is down so long now, it's starting to perish", adding: "They come out and fix things and then a couple of days later something else goes wrong. It's the valves, they say. [They're giving] £20 a day for this water being off, but it's costing more to run these heaters. It's rinsing the electric. They're giving it to you in one hand and taking it away in another."Surely it's costing them more [to keep repairing]? In the summer time, they should have a plan in place of doing the whole lot when you don't mind not having any heating or water as much. That pipeline has been in there for 40 odd years, it's got to be starting to break in places. As soon as they fix one point, it will put more pressure further down the line which is going to cause another burst."

But some on the estate have been left with no heating or hot water since last Friday because of another leak in the pipes.

Addressing the issue of extra costs caused by the hot water being off, Newport City Homes said: “We understand customers are incurring additional costs to heat their homes with portable heaters. We will re-imburse reasonable expenses by making a payment of £20 for each day heating and hot water has been unavailable."

They added that "we’re doing everything we can to carry out repairs safely while limiting the disruption to hot water and heating supply."