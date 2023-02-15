No further action is being taken into the Llangennech rail wagon derailment which saw hundreds of thousands of fuel spilled and large fires burning for days.

A Natural Resources Wales (NRW) investigation into the incident says there's not enough evidence for a successful conviction and it would be a "reckless use of public monies to pursue a prosecution."

The incident happened in August 2020, when a freight train derailed while travelling through the village of Llangennech, causing it to catch fire before spilling around 350,000 litres of diesel.

Ground teams worked for a total of 37,500 hours to repair the damage.

The investigation probed a number of different companies with a view to prosecuting those responsible for the environmental damage caused to the area.

However, the investigation concluded that there is no realistic prospect of conviction against any company or individual and therefore no charges will be brought against anyone in relation to the incident.

The major incident had a detrimental effect on an internationally protected site and impacted local businesses and tourism.

Shellfisheries were closed for seven weeks as a precaution following advice from the Food Standards Agency, while the section of railway line was closed for seven months.

Martyn Evans, Head of South West Operations, NRW, said: "While there is strong evidence identifying the likely cause of the derailment and the impact that had on the environment, it has not been possible to determine beyond reasonable doubt who was ultimately responsible for the derailment of the train wagon.

"We have exhausted every lead as part of the investigation, however, there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction against a specific individual or company. To pursue a court case knowing there was no realistic prospect of a successful prosecution would be a reckless use of public funds.

He added: "This has been a difficult and disappointing decision for NRW to make. The impact of this incident will be felt in the environment for years to come.

"I wish to thank everyone who contributed to the enormous incident response, and recovery operation. All worked tirelessly to mitigate the long-term impact of this incident on the environment."