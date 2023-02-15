An independent cultural review of South Wales Fire Service will take place following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

The chief fire officer, Huw Jakeway, committed to the review after an ITV News investigation exposed alleged cases of historical sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by serving and former workers.

During the investigation, three witnesses gave their experiences.

The investigation will examine the service's culture, disciplinary policies and processes, as well as historical disciplinary cases.

It is expected the review will cover both areas of strength and weakness, according to the force.

It added: "Whilst there are many examples of outstanding behaviours and services provided by our personnel, there can be no complacency regarding the level of poor behaviours and culture that may exist across the service as a whole.

"The independent review will also cover the service disciplinary policies and procedures and a review of historic discipline cases to enable lessons to be learned to deliver best practice in the future."

During the investigation, ITV News found evidence two firemen had been allowed to keep their jobs despite sexually harassing and abusing women.

One of the two, Watch Manager John Morgan, was allowed to continue working after he was convicted of assaulting his former partner.

The fire service became the first in the world to be awarded 'white ribbon' status in 2014, meaning it was accredited as a safe haven for women fleeing danger.

That status was suspended following the ITV News investigation.

The force said the next step is to appoint an independent chairperson and the report said a process will be used which is "impartial, open and transparent."