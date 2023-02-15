Leading figures in Welsh politics have reacted to Scotland's First Minister's decision to stand down, hailing her as a "once in a generation" politician.

Nicola Sturgeon said she will remain in office until her successor is elected by the SNP.

After eight years in office, she said: "In my head and in my heart, I know that that time is now - that it is right for me, for the party and for the country."

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford remains on compassionate leave following the death of his wife, Clare, but it's understood he's sent a private message to Ms Sturgeon.

The pair agreed on some policies including keeping most Covid restrictions whilst England lifted measures. Credit: PA Images.

ITV Wales political editor Adrian Masters said that the pair, despite their political differences, "worked closely on a number of issues".

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in Wales, Andrew RT Davies, said although he disagreed with Nicola Sturgeon’s politics, "political opponents should be able to recognise the impact she has made."

The Welsh Conservative leader added he wishes Ms Sturgeon and her family well "in the next chapter of their lives".

Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, hailed Nicola Sturgeon as a "once in a generation politician".

"Her political conviction that fairness and equality should be the guiding principles of all progressive governments has been a beacon of light in recent years."

"Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy will be Scottish independence and for that and all else she has achieved; her tenure will truly be historic."