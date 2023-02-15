Teaching union rejects pay offer in Wales

A teachers union has rejected a pay offer made by the Welsh Government, saying it's "not good enough".

The National Education Union (NEU) Cymru had cancelled industrial action yesterday (February 14) while they considered a new pay offer from the Welsh Government.

The union announced on Wednesday (February 15) they have rejected that offer.

Speaking about the decision NEU Joint General Secretary, Kevin Courtney, said the pay offer "fails to address either the cost-of-living crisis, spiralling inflation, nor the damage done to pay since 2010."

He said: “In good faith the Union postponed the day of action scheduled for 14 February, whilst we conveyed full details of the Jeremy Miles’ offer and sought feedback from members in Wales.

"They have emphatically informed us that the offer of an additional 1.5% added to teachers pay, plus an additional 1.5% lump-sum is simply not good enough and fails to address either the cost-of-living crisis, spiralling inflation, nor the damage done to pay since 2010.

“We have a clear mandate for strike action that is now rescheduled for 2 March in schoolsacross Wales.

“We have thanked the Minister for being prepared to negotiate with us, in stark contrast tothe Westminster Government."

NEU Wales Secretary David Evans added: “NEU Cymru are committed to seeking a resolution to this dispute on behalf of teacher and support staff members employed across Wales. Our demands have been clear, and we will meet with the Minister and his officials as often as necessary in order to seek to secure a deal that will resolve all issues.

“Whilst we acknowledge that the Welsh Government have made offers that include seekingto address workload and reopening negotiations for 2023/24, those offers still fall short ofour members expectations and needs.”

Situation 'out of control'

Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Minister, Laura Anne Jones MS, said Labour has consistently failed to address teacher workload pressures.

She said: "This theatrical performance keeps going on and on regarding teachers’ pay.

"Labour were somehow able to manifest millions out of thin air to put out a better pay offer, despite stating that they did not have enough money to do so, but the NEU has rejected this new offer anyway.

"This latest episode proves that Labour is in hock to their union paymasters. The situation is out of control and will clearly not be ending anytime soon, to the detriment of parents and their children who will be missing even more school."