The funeral of Clare Drakeford, wife of Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, has taken place in Cardiff.

The mother-of-three was married to the Welsh Labour leader for a number of years and died suddenly on 28 January.

In a statement at the time, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

Mark and Clare Drakeford have three children together. Credit: PA

"The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected."

Mr Drakeford has been on compassionate leave from his role as the head of government since his wife's death.

Among those paying their respects on Thursday alongside the first minister were leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.

Tributes have since been paid from many politicians since the news broke, with Downing Street confirming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak passed on his deepest condolences to Mr Drakeford privately.

Leader of the Labour Party, Kier Starmer, tweeted: "I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford. On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I send our deepest condolences to Mark and all the family. They are all in our thoughts and prayers."

The Prince and Princess of Wales also paid tribute, saying "sending our thoughts and prayers to Mark Drakeford and his family".

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price posted on social media: "My heart is absolutely breaking for @PrifWeinidog after hearing of the sudden passing of his wife, Clare Drakeford.

"I know how close you were and there are no words to describe the pain you must be feeling. My thoughts are with you and your family. We're all here for you Mark."

Welsh Conservatives Leader, Andrew RT Davies, said: "My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing."