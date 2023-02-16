Play Brightcove video

Warning: Video contains distressing detail of moment a man is hit by a carSource: Media Wales

A nurse who got into a drunken row with her ex-boyfriend proceeded to run him over in a rugby club car park.

Rebecca Thomas, of Heol Dulais, Birchgrove in Swansea, had been in a relationship with David Robinson which ended four months before the incident.

The two were arguing in a car that was parked at Birchgrove Rugby Club on the evening of Saturday 24 September 2022.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson told Swansea Crown Court that both Thomas, 37, and Mr Robinson, 45, were intoxicated at the time and "could not remember much of what happened".

He added that Mr Robinson said "he had never seen the defendant as drunk as she was on that day" and recalled his ex-partner being in the driver's seat when she "grabbed him, punched him, and pulled off his neck chain".

Following the incident, Mr Robinson suffered injuries to the neck and arm, a black eye and bruising, and later went to hospital before being discharged with no serious injuries.

CCTV footage which was recovered from the rugby club was shown to the court. It revealed the pair arguing inside the car before they both got out. Thomas then sat in the driver's seat, whilst Mr Robinson walked away towards the entrance.

Moments later, he is struck and flipped onto the bonnet and left lying on the ground.

Mr Simpson explained: "He lies there for about four and a half minutes before passers by come to help him. He then went to his new girlfriend’s house and later to hospital."

Defence barrister Robin Rouch told the court that his client had no previous convictions or cautions on her record.

Addressing Thomas, a nurse by profession and someone who is “highly valued”, Judge Geraint Walters said both the defendant and her ex-partner had “consumed far too much drink”.

He added: “You were both heavily under the influence. This incident would not have happened if it was not for that. The reality is having been together that day the red mist descended on you. There was an altercation between you. When he walks off you drive away and you veer the car into him.”

Thomas admitted to charges of battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and dangerous driving. She was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for a period of two years.

In addition, Thomas will have to pay a surcharge of £154 and was banned from driving for a year.

She must also complete a mental health treatment requirement for a period of 12 months, as well as a 30-hour rehabilitation activity.