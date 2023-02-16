People will be asked their views on whether greyhound racing should be banned in Wales.

It follows a petition which attracted 35,000 signatures calling for a ban, which is believed to be the most signed petition ever in Wales.

A report published last year said the majority of the petitions committee supported a phased ban of greyhound racing and proposed four further recommendations for the Welsh Government.

The petition attracted 35,000 signatures

Lesley Griffiths, who is standing in for First Minister Mark Drakeford while he is on compassionate leave, confirmed support for all but one of the report’s recommendations.

Calling for a ban, the animal charity said it has witnessed "first-hand just how dangerous greyhound racing is, with dogs routinely injured or even killed.

"The industry also deliberately creates thousands of surplus dogs once they finish racing and expect animal welfare organisations to rescue their “wastage”.

Chair of the petitions committee Jack Sergeant MS said he "welcomes the positive response" and it "grateful to the petitioner Hope Rescue who worked so hard to get so many signatures."

The Committee agreed that the improvement of welfare should be a priority for the entire life of animals - including puppies, racers and dogs in retirement. It also argued this would improve conditions for dogs bred in Wales for racing, as well as those traveling across the country to compete.

There is only one greyhound racing track which currently operates in Wales - The Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach – with races once a week.

Following the publication of December's report, a spokesperson for the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) said they were "disappointed" that four members of the Petitions Committee were in favour of the ban.

"The Petitions Committee’s recommendation that the Welsh Government should consider banning all sport with animals puts horse racing, fishing, dog agility and even pigeon racing on notice that they are next. We have always said that calls for a ban on greyhound racing are the thin end of the wedge and this recommendation proves that one hundred per cent", they added."

Mr Sargeant confirmed the consultation will be launched later this year.