A 15-year-old has been arrested after a teenager was allegedly stabbed in Cardiff.

Police were called to Upper Meadow in Caerau on Wednesday evening following reports of an incident.

A 16-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with injuries described as "neither life-changing nor life-threatening".

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are on-going.

Police added, "Although knife crime is not a part of everyday life in South Wales, it is important that we continue taking action to prevent a problem occurring".