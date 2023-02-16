A TikTok star from Canada who mistakenly said Wales was in England has been busy touring the country.

Pavlina Sudrich from Yukon was personally invited to visit Wales by First Minister Mark Drakeford after making the ultimate faux pas during one of her videos.

She shares her life in the remote city of Whitehorse, north west Canada, with more than 200,000 of her followers.

But in November, during a video about how to keep warm during freezing winters, she said a Welsh-made product she bought, designed to hold a hot water bottle or heat pack, was from "Wales, England".

Pavlina explains what brought her to Wales in the first place

Play Brightcove video

Followers were quick correct her error with some suggesting it was like saying Canada is in the USA.

Speaking to ITV Wales, she explained: "That was the best way it was kind of described to me and I think that really resonated. I can certainly understand why that would strike a nerve."

Soon after the error, she posted another video apologising for her mistake and even went as far as giving an apology in Welsh.

In a video posted by the Welsh Government, Mr Drakeford said: "Well Pavlina, diolch yn fawr - thank you very much indeed. So we are really keen to make sure all of you know just what a different place Wales is, just what it is we stand for and how keen we are for you to know more about us.

"And to do that, of course it would be fantastic if you could come here to Wales so we could show you all those things that are special about us and make us want to go on and have that very special relationship between Wales, the Yukon and the whole of Canada."

Talking about receiving the First Minister's response, Pavlina said: "It was incredibly surreal. It was certainly not something I never expected or really thought would happen, so I was shocked and delighted."

Pavlina talks about where she has been in Wales

Play Brightcove video

Since arriving, she has spent two days in Cardiff, going to the castle and the Senedd, where she met Llywydd Elin Jones.

Touring the rest of country, she hiked up Pen y Fan then went to Wrexham to watch a football match at the Racecourse Ground. Afterwards, Pavlina headed to Conwy and, amongst visiting other locations, has also been to Lampeter and St David's.

But she admits there is more to do, saying: "I feel like as soon as you come to Wales you realise there's so much more you can do", adding it is "a good reason to come back."

Asked about the reaction of her followers, she added: "One thing I've been really impressed by is the number of people just reaching out to me as soon as they find out I'm in their area I'm getting a lot of messages. Unfortunately I can't keep up with all the wonderful invitations. I certainly wish I could. But we have had time to meet with some locals."