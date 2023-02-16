Former Wales captain Sam Warburton says he supports the strike threat from Welsh rugby players, as "they simply are not being valued".

It comes as Welsh players have reportedly given bosses a deadline of next Wednesday to resolve an issue with contracts which has led to them considering walking out.

But warnings have been issued from the Professional Rugby Board who say that finances are "stretched" and the "WRU and clubs have been paying salaries that their businesses cannot afford".

Bosses were warned players were considering strike action as early as last November, ITV Wales understands. Credit: PA

Players going on strike is thought to be one possibility, and comes as Wales continue preparations for their Guinness Six Nations clash with England in Cardiff on Saturday week.

In an article published in The Times, the former international rugby union player, said he stands with "every player in Wales, not only the top Test stars".

Warburton said, "If I was still playing, I would not sign these new contracts."

He wrote: "Wales’s poor performances in the first two Six Nations matches against Ireland and Scotland make more sense now. The players have clearly been distracted by the row about contracts.

"The players clearly do not feel valued by the WRU and that has affected their performances on the field, and I can see why. I would be the same.

"They will be thinking: “Why are we busting our guts and putting our bodies on the line just to line other people’s pockets when we are expected to take pay cuts?”

It comes as the interim boss of the WRU Nigel Walker met members of the Wales squad on Wednesday to "further clarify the current position" and "has committed to maintain open dialogue to resolve individual concerns."

A statement released from the PRB said that while higher salaries may be on offer at some French and English clubs, the packages on offer to Welsh players are "in line with the UK market".

Taking to social media, Warburton also said the following two things need to happen to reach a reasonable agreement: "Adequately fund the regions so they are not doomed for a lack of success." And "be honest, and admit that one region has to go and Welsh rugby is only viable with 3 professional entities."

For over 12 months, the WRU and four professional sides - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets - have been in protracted financial negotiations.

As things stand, a financial agreement that outlines what level of payments the WRU will make to the professional outfits is yet to be finalised.

It means the clubs are unable to table concrete contractual offers. Swathes of players across Welsh rugby are out of contract this summer, including a handful of members of the current international side. Their futures remain uncertain and the threat of an injury that could throw their livelihood into doubt is real.

Wales slumped to their fourth defeat in a row last Saturday, suffering a 35-7 hammering at the hands of Scotland. Credit: PA

Warburton said he knows from speaking to some of the players this week that the issue has 'really been bugging them' and that the feeling is "so strong that the threat to strike is very real."

"They feel like they are, for want of a better expression, being shafted." He said.

"So, I totally support the players and their threat to strike should some sensible agreement not be reached. If I was still playing, I would not sign these new contracts."

He continued: "My feeling is that the WRU almost want to drive the regions into administration, so they can take them over (they already own Dragons).

"I know for certain that last month, if it hadn’t been for the generosity of the long-term benefactor Peter Thomas, in helping pay players and staff, Cardiff would have followed Wasps and Worcester Warriors into administration. I’m also pretty sure that at least one of the other regions has been in the same boat and has been similarly saved in the short term.

"The regions are trying to live off money from an old agreement with the WRU because the money from the new agreement hasn’t come through, even though they are supposed to be in year one of it. They simply can’t cope. The hope is that the new chairman and interim chief executive, Ieuan Evans and Nigel Walker, change the WRU’s stance quickly and try to help the regions, but if they don’t, then I fear that we could see all the regions fold and have to be taken over by the WRU."

Warburton outlines that players are soon going to ask the question: “What is more important? Looking after my family or staying in Wales to play for my country?”