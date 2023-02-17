Former Wales captain, Laura McAllister, has secured a place on the UEFA executive committee.

She will be the first Welsh person to serve on the UEFA board, after being appointed unopposed.

The ballot for the Executive Committee positions will be held at the UEFA congress in Lisbon in April, where it is anticipated that McAllister will be officially elected to the position on the board.

“Welsh football is breaking through a lot of glass ceilings currently and joining the UEFA Executive Committee will be a tremendous achievement for the FAW and a very proud moment for me and my family", McAllister said.

“Once I am officially elected to the Executive Committee at the Congress in April, I will give all I have to working to improve European football and I look forward to contributing towards a bright future for football for everyone in our beautiful game.

She added, “I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far, and to the FAW for nominating me for the UEFA Executive Committee.”

Professor McAllister has been Deputy Chairperson of UEFA's Women's Football Committee and is a member of the UEFA Working Group on Gender Equality.

She has won a total of 24 caps at international level and has also been involved in senior roles in sports leadership and governance following her playing career.

Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive, said: “When Laura’s position on the UEFA Executive Committee is formally confirmed in April, we will have achieved yet another huge milestone in our strategy, with Laura becoming the first ever person from Cymru on a UEFA or FIFA Board in the history of the Football Association of Wales.

“The FAW represents a modern, progressive nation and I know that Laura’s knowledge and experience will prove a huge asset to the wide and diverse European football family. She will also positively represent Cymru and Welsh football.”