Proposals that could see a ban on meal deals that include unhealthy items, like crisps and chocolate, has been criticised by those representing the Welsh food and drink sector.

As part of a consultation launched in 2022, the Welsh Government is considering placing restrictions on what products can be sold as part of promotions like meal deals and buy-one-get-one-free offers.

It means that items high in salt, sugar or fat, would be excluded from cut-price deals in a bid to help tackle obesity.

The Welsh Government is still considering the next steps and further details on what the plans would entail are expected in April this year.

However the Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC), which represents the views of more than 5,000 members, said if the idea goes ahead it could increase food prices for consumers and branded the proposals as "regressive and irresponsible".

The restrictions would apply to food and drink items high in sugar, salt or fat.

In a letter sent to the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle MS, the WRC warns that if regulations like this were introduced, it could negatively impact people already struggling with rising food bills.

The letter outlines how the plans could see food prices in Wales increase compared to other parts of the UK, while also reducing the availability of some products.

Sara Jones, head of the WRC, said: “Promotions within categories allow retailers and brands to compete to attract customers, improving competition and keeping prices down.

"With inflation running at a 18-year-high it would be regressive and irresponsible to put up costs in this manner with no evidence at this time that it would significantly improve public health.

"We hope Welsh Ministers will keep consumers in mind as this process continues over the coming months.”

She added that retailers have already made improvements in promoting more healthy food choices.

Ms Jones said: “Fresh fruit and vegetables are heavily price promoted and often the very first thing shoppers see when entering food retailing stores.

"The availability of healthy snack alternatives has risen considerably, and the quantity of fruits and vegetables in products like sandwiches and ready meals has increased.

"Our industry has led the way on reformulating products to reduce salt, sugar, and fat from products. We’ve pioneered traffic light labelling and clear energy information on products and signage to help consumers understand products and make informed choices."

The proposals aim to promote healthier shopping choices. Credit: PA

The Food and Drink Federation Cymru also penned the joint letter to Welsh Government.

Its Director of Strategy and Devolved Nations, David Thomson, said: “The Welsh Government must ensure that any policy does not increase the cost of food for the people of Wales at a time when households across the country are struggling to make ends meet.

"In addition, it is critical that Welsh food and drink manufacturers have a level-playing field with their competitors in other parts of the UK.”

James Lowman, Chief Executive at ACS, emphasised the impact these changes could also have on retailers.

He added: "Convenience retailers are facing huge cost increases this year with energy bills, labour costs and product prices all going up.

"The proposed HFSS rules in Wales are unnecessarily inconsistent with those already agreed in England, putting additional pressure on retailers to start from scratch on store layouts at the cost of thousands of pounds.

"If the Welsh Government decides to proceed with these regulations, we urge them to exempt temporary price reductions and meal deals from the restrictions, as these help customers to save money and feed their families whilst ensuring fair competition across both Wales and England.”

According to NHS Wales, around 25% of adults in Wales are living with obesity. Credit: PA

The Welsh Government said that although promotions appear to save customers money, data shows that they actually increase consumer spending. It cites research in Scotland that found customers spent rose by around 20% as a result of being enticed by deals.

Further details on the plans and the launch of a technical consultation are expected in April.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our proposals are designed to support people’s long-term health and wellbeing.

“We have been discussing these with industry representatives and have consulted widely. We are considering the next steps on price promotions and locations.

“The cost-of-living crisis will be given careful consideration in our decision-making, alongside the significant impact obesity has on people’s health. Any specific measures will be designed to promote healthier foods and reduce health inequalities and premature deaths.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...